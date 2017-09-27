FS visits Tsuen Wan

Financial Secretary Paul Chan visited Tsuen Wan today to meet district councillors and visit healthcare and community facilities.
He met Tsuen Wan District Council Chairman Chung Wai-ping and other council members to discuss community issues.
Mr Chan then visited the Sane Centre operated by Hong Kong Children & Youth Services.
He spoke with young people to hear about their stories and learn about their lives after quitting drugs. Mr Chan encouraged them to maintain a positive attitude and a healthy lifestyle, to work hard to integrate into society and to live a meaningful life.
He also visited Yan Chai Hospital and the Yan Chai Hospital - Hong Kong Baptist University Chinese Medicine Centre for Training & Research (Yan Chai).
He thanked the hospital's staff for their dedication in providing quality healthcare services to citizens.