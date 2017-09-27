FS visits Tsuen Wan

Herbal remedies: Financial Secretary Paul Chan (right) visits Yan Chai Hospital to learn about its Chinese medicine services.

Herbal remedies: Financial Secretary Paul Chan (right) visits Yan Chai Hospital to learn about its Chinese medicine services.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan visited Tsuen Wan today to meet district councillors and visit healthcare and community facilities.

He met Tsuen Wan District Council Chairman Chung Wai-ping and other council members to discuss community issues.

Mr Chan then visited the Sane Centre operated by Hong Kong Children & Youth Services.

He spoke with young people to hear about their stories and learn about their lives after quitting drugs. Mr Chan encouraged them to maintain a positive attitude and a healthy lifestyle, to work hard to integrate into society and to live a meaningful life.

He also visited Yan Chai Hospital and the Yan Chai Hospital - Hong Kong Baptist University Chinese Medicine Centre for Training & Research (Yan Chai).

He thanked the hospital's staff for their dedication in providing quality healthcare services to citizens.