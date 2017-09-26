Press here to Skip to the main content
Total exports value up 7.4%

September 26, 2017

The value of Hong Kong's total goods exports rose 7.4% year-on-year in August, while that of goods imports increased 7.7%, the Census & Statistics Department announced today.

 

The value of total exports of goods totalled $332.7 billion. Within this total, the value of re-exports increased 7.6% to $328.8 billion, while the value of domestic exports decreased 2.7% to $3.9 billion.

 

The value of goods imports increased 7.7% to $368.2 billion.

 

A visible trade deficit of $35.5 billion, equivalent to 9.6% of the value of imports of goods, was recorded in August.      

 

For the first eight months of 2017, the value of total exports of goods rose 8.4%. Within this total, the value of re-exports increased 8.5%, while that of domestic exports went up 0.7%. The value of goods imports increased 8.6%.      

 

The department said the value of merchandise exports grew notably in August year-on-year as improved global demand keeps regional trade flows vibrant.

 

It said the improving global economy will render further support to Hong Kong's external trade in the near term.



