HK financial regime robust: FS

Hong Kong has sound economic fundamentals, abundant fiscal reserves, a robust financial regulatory regime and a strong banking sector, elements which enhance its ability in coping with an unfavourable economic environment.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan made the statement to the media today in response to US rating agency Standard & Poor's downgrading of Hong Kong’s long-term credit rating from "AAA" to "AA+".

Mr Chan said the Government disagreed with S & P's decision, adding the downgrade will not affect Hong Kong's economy and long-term prospects.

He said the city has registered strong growth in exports, employment rate and tourism numbers in the first three quarters of this year.

S & P's decision to cut Hong Kong's rating followed its downgrading of China's credit rating from "AA-" to "A+".

On S & P's comments its Hong Kong's rating was affected by its worries about the Mainland economy, Mr Chan said the Mainland provides a lot of business opportunities to the city and Hong Kong must grasp these opportunities and have good risk management practices.

The Monetary Authority has strict regulation over the banking sector and Mainland-related lending, he added.