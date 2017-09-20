James Lau promotes HK fintech

Fintech future: Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau speaks at a Cyberport dinner in London.

Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau visited London yesterday to promote Hong Kong's role as a fintech hub.

He participated in the roundtable discussion organised by the City of London on blockchain, the Belt & Road initiative and trade finance.

Noting the growing economic ties among Asian and European regions along the Belt & Road corridor, he said blockchain technology has the potential to improve, streamline and facilitate trade finance.

He added Hong Kong's fintech ecology has become more vibrant in the past two years, adding there are ongoing initiatives based on Hong Kong's sophisticated technological infrastructure to explore business opportunities arising from the Belt & Road initiative.

Mr Lau also attended the cocktail reception and dinner organised by Cyberport for the fintech community in Hong Kong and the UK.

Speaking at the event, he said Hong Kong will be a place for fintech startups to flourish and the city always welcomes potential investors to tap into the unparalleled market opportunities in fintech in the Asia-Pacific region.