Edward Yau visits design hubs

Fashion's future: Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau (right) chats with a Hong Kong student at Central Saint Martins art school in London.

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau visited design and arts institutes on the second day of his London visit yesterday.

He went to Heatherwick Studio, founded by British designer Thomas Heatherwick, to learn about its iconic architectural projects.

He later visited the Design Museum, which is in a Grade II listed historical building in West London, and was briefed by its Director Deyan Sudjic on its operation and exhibits.

Mr Yau toured Central Saint Martins, part of the University of the Arts London, and discussed the nurturing of creative talent with the college's head Jeremy Till.

He also met Baroness Stroud, Chief Executive Officer of international think tank the Legatum Institute.

He later had dinner with Hong Kong Executive Club members who are Hong Kong professionals and businesspeople working in London.

Mr Yau will join Chief Executive Carrie Lam's visit programme in London today.