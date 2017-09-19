Edward Yau visits London

Architectural excellence: Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau (left) visits the Zaha Hadid Design Gallery in London.

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau visited London yesterday to learn about the latest developments in its creative industries.

Mr Yau visited the Royal College of Art and discussed talent nurturing with the institute's representatives.

He then visited the Zaha Hadid Design Gallery which showcases iconic product designs and selected architectural models by the late renowned architect.

Mr Yau later met professionals from London's creative sectors at a luncheon to discuss business opportunities.

Noting the close creative collaboration between Hong Kong and the UK, he said creative industries are a strong driving force for the future economic development of Hong Kong.

He also visited the London College of Fashion of the University of the Arts London as well as the British Film Institute to learn about their vocational training for fashion designers and filmmakers.