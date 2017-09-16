SFST to visit London

Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau will visit London from September 19 to 22 to study the latest developments in financial technologies.

Mr Lau will also join Chief Executive Carrie Lam's London visit programme.

Organised by Cyberport and the Monetary Authority, the Hong Kong FinTech Mission to London 2017 will promote the role of Hong Kong as a fintech hub.

Mr Lau will speak at a roundtable discussion on blockchain, the Belt & Road Initiative and trade finance.

He will also speak at a Cyberport dinner.

Mr Lau will visit Accenture FinTech Innovation Lab London and meet startup representatives.

He will also meet members of All-Party Parliamentary Groups on China & FinTech and witness the signing of a fintech bridge agreement between the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and British governments.

Under Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury Joseph Chan will be Acting Secretary during Mr Lau's absence.