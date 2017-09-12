Inno-tech park meeting held

Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang and Shenzhen Vice Mayor Ai Xuefeng co-chaired the second meeting of a joint task force in Hong Kong today on developing an inno-tech park in the Lok Ma Chau Loop.

At the meeting, both sides endorsed the articles of association and a list of board member nominees for the subsidiary company to be set up by the Hong Kong Science & Technology Parks Corporation.

There will be 10 directors on the board.

The subsidiary company will be responsible for the construction of the park's superstructure and its operation, management and maintenance.

Mr Yang said both sides agreed the diverse backgrounds of the board members will help execute the project more effectively, adding the next step is to submit the list of nominees to the corporation's board for appointment.

Permanent Secretary for Innovation & Technology Cheuk Wing-hing, Commissioner for Innovation & Technology Annie Choi and officials from other bureaus also attended the meeting.