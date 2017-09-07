Press here to Skip to the main content
Edward Yau to attend ASEAN meeting

September 07, 2017

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau will attend the 2nd ASEAN Economic Ministers - Hong Kong, China Consultations in Manila on September 9.

 

Mr Yau and the participating ministers will discuss trade co-operation between Hong Kong and ASEAN.

 

He will hold bilateral meetings with Philippine Secretary of Trade & Industry Ramon Lopez and Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism & Investment Steven Ciobo.

 

Mr Yau will also meet committee members of the Hongkong Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines.

 

Under Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Bernard Chan will be Acting Secretary during Mr Yau's absence.



