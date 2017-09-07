Nicholas Yang starts Sydney visit

Courtesy call: Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang (left) meets Chinese Consul-General Gu Xiaojie in Sydney.

Innovative ideas: Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang meets Innovation & Science Australia Board Chairman Bill Ferris in Sydney.

Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang began his Sydney visit today by meeting senior officials and startup representatives.

He met New South Wales Minister for Finance, Services & Property Victor Dominello to learn about Australia's digital government strategy and work in making government data public.

He then met Australian Securities Exchange Chief Operating Officer Timothy Hogben to learn how the country promotes the listing of technology companies.

Mr Yang also met Innovation & Science Australia Board Chairman Bill Ferris to discuss the board's 2030 Strategic Plan on boosting innovation investment and driving the innovation of the government and other sectors.

At a lunch reception with Hong Kong people in Sydney, Mr Yang outlined the latest developments in Hong Kong's I&T sector.

He later paid a courtesy call on Chinese Consul-General Gu Xiaojie.

Mr Yang concluded the day by meeting startup representatives to learn about Australia's startup culture and developments.

He will return to Hong Kong on September 9.