Smooth Ferris wheel transition urged

September 04, 2017

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau has called on the outgoing and incoming operators of the Hong Kong Observation Wheel in Central to ensure a smooth transition of the facility.

 

Speaking to the media today, Mr Yau said the Development Bureau is liaising with the two operators.

 

He said he understands the land and tenancy issues in the contract are complicated.

 

He urged the operators to put public interest first in their negotiations because a smooth transition will benefit tourists and citizens.



