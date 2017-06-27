HK expos open in Beijing

Brand HK: Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Gregory So opens Hong Kong promotional events in Beijing.

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Gregory So opened two Hong Kong promotional events in Beijing today.

Speaking at the opening ceremony for the 2017 Hong Kong Trendy Products Expo, Beijing, and the Hong Kong Brand Festival．Beijing, Mr So said Hong Kong brands are trustworthy with a worldwide reputation for quality, design and innovation.

He said Mainland consumers have an increasingly high demand for goods and services as the Mainland economy undergoes rapid development.

"By bringing Hong Kong’s quality and trendy products to Beijing, the expo enhances Beijing consumers' knowledge of Hong Kong brands," he said, noting the event is one of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region's 20th anniversary celebrations.

The trendy products expo, organised by the Chinese Manufacturers' Association of Hong Kong and the Hong Kong Beijing Association, comprises 300 booths in seven thematic sales and display zones.

The brand festival is organised by the Brand Development Council and the Chinese Manufacturers' Association of Hong Kong with sponsorship from the HKSAR Government.

Mr So also met Vice Minister of Commerce Wang Shouwen.

He will attend a dinner tonight hosted by the Chinese Manufacturers' Association of Hong Kong.