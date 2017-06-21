Press here to Skip to the main content
Silver Bond allocation announced

June 21, 2017

Subscription and allocation results for the second Silver Bond were released today.

 

A total of 44,842 valid applications were received for more than $4.1 billion in principal amount of bonds.

 

The 26,935 applications applying for one to nine units will be allocated the full amount.

 

The other 17,907 applications applying for nine or more units will be allocated nine units each, while 8,870 will be allocated one additional unit after a ballot.

 

The bond will be issued on June 23. 

 

The final issue amount is $3 billion.



