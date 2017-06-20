Jobless rate steady at 3.2%

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate stood at 3.2% in the March to May quarter, matching the February to April period, the Census & Statistics Department said today.

The underemployment rate also remained unchanged at 1.2%.

Total employment increased by 1,200 to 3,817,900 and the labour force stood at 3,944 200, about the same as in the February to April period.

There were 126,300 unemployed people and 47,600 underemployed people.

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Stephen Sui said sectoral unemployment rates were generally lower than the level one year ago amid the recent favourable economic conditions.

He said the labour market is expected to remain tight in the near term and the Government will monitor the potential impact of external uncertainties on the local economy.