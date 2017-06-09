E-commerce seminar to be held

The Trade & Industry Department will hold a seminar on e-commerce on June 28.

The seminar will explore the latest trends of global e-commerce.

Speakers include Federation of E-Commerce Chairman Joseph Yuen, TV Shopping Network Company Managing Director CK Chan and the department’s SME Export Marketing Fund Unit Manager Kimmie Wong.

They will share their experience in promoting business growth through e-commerce.

Conducted in Cantonese, the seminar will be held at 2.30pm at the Central Library.

Interested people can register online by June 23.