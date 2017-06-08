KC Chan visits Singapore

Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury Prof KC Chan started his visit to Singapore today to foster closer ties between Hong Kong and the city-state.

Prof Chan met Managing Director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore Ravi Menon and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat.

He then attended the gala dinner organised by the Hong Kong Economic & Trade Office in Singapore in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Speaking at the event, Prof Chan said, with the staunch support of the Central Government together with the hard work of the Hong Kong people, Hong Kong made significant progress in many aspects in the past two decades.

"Since 1997, Hong Kong has not only weathered the challenges from a number of upheavals but grasped every opportunity to emerge as a stronger and more vibrant and resilient global hub of financial services and commerce, as Asia's world city."

Expressing hope to take regional co-operation to a higher level, Prof Chan said Hong Kong would like to conclude and sign the Free Trade Agreement with ASEAN within this year, so businessmen and investors can benefit from the stronger ties between Hong Kong and ASEAN countries.