Gregory So attends Paris meeting

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Gregory So attended a meeting of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation & Development in Paris today.

Mr So discussed how the global economies could do better to meet the challenges ahead.

He said Hong Kong has always been a staunch supporter of free trade, underpinned by a rule-based multilateral trading system.

Hong Kong's experience clearly shows that by opening markets, free trade not only creates wealth and jobs, but also promotes innovation and competition, encourages investments, and enables more goods and services to reach consumers at lower prices, he added.

"At this juncture when global economic growth is still fragile and the wealth gap is widening, achieving sustainable growth for all is a pressing issue. Economic development should be inclusive. When the benefits of growth are shared more broadly, growth is stronger, more durable, and more resilient."

Citing digital trade as an example, he said the digital era provides enormous opportunities for the next generation.

Hong Kong is determined to be a knowledge-based economy, with high value-added industries that create diversified employment opportunities, especially for young people, he said.

Mr So also attended the World Trade Organisation Informal Ministerial Gathering to discuss the WTO’s role in advancing trade and global growth, and the possible deliverables to be obtained at the 11th WTO Ministerial Conference in Argentina at the end of the year.