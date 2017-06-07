Share economy business must be legal

The operation of illegal businesses in the name of sharing economy is unacceptable.

Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang made the statement to legislators today, citing the examples of illegal car hire services and the letting out of accommodation by unlicensed guesthouses online.

From 2014 to 2016 Police took enforcement action against 38 cases of illegal private car hire services.

During the same period the Office of Licensing Authority under the Home Affairs Department instituted 454 prosecutions against suspected unlicensed guesthouse operators.

The office has enhanced intelligence gathering on the illegal online phenomenon and appealed to tourists online to patronise licensed guesthouses for their safety.

Mr Yang said while the Government is committed to promoting innovation and technology, businesses must be conducted in a lawful manner.

"At present, certain businesses can only be operated by designated professionals, such as hire cars, guesthouses, banks and leasing which are governed by regulatory authorities and relevant legislation.

"Sharing economy can trigger various problems, including quality assurance, consumer protection and difficulties in regulation, and the operation of certain businesses may even violate the existing regulations."