KC Chan to visit Singapore

Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury Prof KC Chan will visit Singapore from June 8 to 9.

He will meet Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat and the Managing Director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore Ravi Menon.

He will deliver a keynote speech at a gala dinner organised by the Hong Kong Economic & Trade Office in Singapore to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

On the last day of his visit, Prof Chan will visit the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation and the Singapore Exchange.

He will also discuss financial issues with members of the Association of Banks of Singapore.