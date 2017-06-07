Insurance levy to be introduced

An order and regulation which will allow the Insurance Authority to collect a levy from insurance policy holders will be gazetted on June 9.

The Financial Services & the Treasury Bureau said while $650 million has been set aside for the operation of the new authority, the levy on policy holders and fees collected from insurance companies and intermediaries will enable the authority to be financially independent of the Government in the long run.

The bureau added the levy rate will start at 0.04% of the premium and increase every year until it reaches 0.1%.

To lessen the impact of the new levy on consumers, it will be capped at $100 for a long-term policy and $5,000 for a general policy.

The new levy will come into effect on January 1.

Policy holders will pay the new levy through their premium payment to insurance companies.

The Insurance (Levy) Order and the Insurance (Levy) Regulation will be tabled at the Legislative Council on June 14.