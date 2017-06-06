Gregory So meets Dutch businessmen

Hello, Holland: Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Gregory So meets business leaders in Schiphol.

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Gregory So had a lunch meeting with local business leaders in Schiphol today as he started his visit to the Netherlands.

Mr So told the businessmen Hong Kong is well prepared to work with global partners, including Dutch companies, to venture into the vast markets covered by the Belt & Road Initiative.

He said the Netherlands is Hong Kong’s third-largest trading partner among the European Union member states.

He noted bilateral merchandise trade has enjoyed promising annual growth over the past five years, with the value exceeding 9.2 billion euros last year. The volume continued to expand year-on-year in the first quarter.

Mr So said Hong Kong, as a key link and super-connector for the Belt & Road Initiative, is ready to work with Dutch companies and help them make the best of these opportunities.

After the lunch meeting, Mr So went to The Hague to call on Mayor Pauline Krikke and Chinese Ambassador Wu Ken.