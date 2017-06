The Monetary Authority has issued an alert on two fraudulent websites purported to be linked to the Hongkong & Shanghai Banking Corporation.

The fake websites are http://redirection-mon-compte.com/emaila26539facfdd2b8c3b52cc009b781dee and http://redirection-mon-compte.com/smik

Anyone who has provided information to the websites or conducted financial transactions through them should contact Police on 2860 5012.