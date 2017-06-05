Gregory So to visit Europe

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Gregory So will visit the Netherlands and France from June 6 to 8.

He will meet Dutch businessmen in Schiphol, and call on the mayor of The Hague and the Chinese Ambassador to the Netherlands.

In Paris, Mr So will attend the Organisation for Economic Co-operation & Development Ministerial Council Meeting’s Trade & Investment Session.

He will also attend the World Trade Organisation Informal Ministerial Gathering.

Under Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Godfrey Leung will be Acting Secretary during Mr So’s absence.