Press here to Skip to the main content
Font Size
Default Font Size Larger Font Size Largest Font Size RSS Subscription Change Colours Sitemap Mobile/Accessible Version 繁體 简体
Subscribe to e-newsletter
Search
Weather Traffic Conditions

Gregory So to visit Europe

June 05, 2017

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Gregory So will visit the Netherlands and France from June 6 to 8.

 

He will meet Dutch businessmen in Schiphol, and call on the mayor of The Hague and the Chinese Ambassador to the Netherlands.

 

In Paris, Mr So will attend the Organisation for Economic Co-operation & Development Ministerial Council Meeting’s Trade & Investment Session.

 

He will also attend the World Trade Organisation Informal Ministerial Gathering.

 

Under Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Godfrey Leung will be Acting Secretary during Mr So’s absence.



Top
Hong Kong Food truck