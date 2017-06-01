2nd Silver Bond batch to launch

The Government will launch the second batch of Silver Bond on June 6, for subscription by Hong Kong residents aged 65 or above.

The target issuance size will be $3 billion, with a tender of three years.

Bond holders will be paid interest once every six months at the rate linked to Hong Kong's inflation, subject to a minimum rate of 2%.

The bond cannot be traded on the secondary market.

Bond holders can sell their bonds before maturity to the Government at par together with accrued but unpaid interest.

The subscription period will start at 9am on June 6 and end at 2pm on June 14.

The bond will be issued on June 23.

Click here for details.