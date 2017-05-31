Mortgage loans down 13.6%

Mortgage loans approved in April dropped 13.6% month-on-month to $31.9 billion, the Monetary Authority announced today.

Mortgage loans financing primary market transactions decreased 17.8% to $6.2 billion, while those financing secondary market transactions dropped 8.9% to $17.3 billion. Those for refinancing dropped 19.3% to $8.4 billion.

Mortgage loans drawn down during the month decreased 15% to $21.2 billion.

The number of mortgage applications decreased 16.5% to 13,027.

The outstanding value of mortgage loans rose 0.4% month-on-month to $1.1422 trillion at the end of April.