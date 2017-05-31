InnoTech fund invites applications

The Innovation & Technology Fund for Better Living opened for application today.

Launched by the Innovation & Technology Bureau, the $500 million fund will finance projects that make use of innovation and technology to improve daily life.

Project examples include the creation of a mobile app or a product to bring people more convenience and comfort.

Each project team will receive $5 million funding or a grant that will cover up to 90% of the total project cost.

The fund is open to non-governmental organisations subvented by the Social Welfare Department, public or professional bodies and trade associations.

Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang said: “The fund will help transform innovative ideas into deliverables for the benefit of society, while at the same time stimulate innovation and nurture I&T talents, thereby building up an I&T culture and strengthening our I&T competitiveness.”

