InnoTech fund invites applications

May 31, 2017

The Innovation & Technology Fund for Better Living opened for application today.

 

Launched by the Innovation & Technology Bureau, the $500 million fund will finance projects that make use of innovation and technology to improve daily life.    

 

Project examples include the creation of a mobile app or a product to bring people more convenience and comfort.

 

Each project team will receive $5 million funding or a grant that will cover up to 90% of the total project cost.

 

The fund is open to non-governmental organisations subvented by the Social Welfare Department, public or professional bodies and trade associations.     

 

Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang said: “The fund will help transform innovative ideas into deliverables for the benefit of society, while at the same time stimulate innovation and nurture I&T talents, thereby building up an I&T culture and strengthening our I&T competitiveness.”

 

Click here for details.



