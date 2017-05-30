Food truck scheme being improved

The Government is improving the Food Truck Pilot Scheme, such as by finding new locations for operators to serve the public.

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Gregory So made the statement today after another operator quit the scheme.

He said he respected the operator's decision, adding the Government is upgrading the scheme as some locations might not be satisfactory.

The Government is locating new sites frequently visited by tourists.

He said operators dropping out of the scheme will be replaced by those on the waiting list.