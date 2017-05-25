Total exports value up 7.1%

The value of Hong Kong's total goods exports rose 7.1% year-on-year in April, while that of goods imports increased 7.3%, the Census & Statistics Department announced today.

The value of goods exports totalled $305.4 billion. Within this total, the value of re-exports increased 7.2% to $302.1 billion, while that of domestic exports decreased 2.1% to $3.3 billion.

The value of goods imports increased 7.3% to $339.5 billion.

A visible trade deficit of $34.1 billion, equivalent to 10.1% of the value of goods imports, was recorded in April.

Comparing the three-month period ending April with the preceding three months on a seasonally adjusted basis, the value of total goods exports increased 2.3%. Within this total, the value of re-exports rose 2.3%, while that of domestic exports went down 1.5%. The value of goods imports increased 2.2%.

The department said merchandise exports showed visible growth in April amid an improving global economy.

However, Hong Kong’s export outlook is still subject to uncertainties such as the US interest rate normalisation, Britain's exit from the European Union as well as other political developments in the US and Europe.