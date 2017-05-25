Gregory So opens SmartHK 2017

Innovation promotion: Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Gregory So opens the SmartHK 2017 forum in Fuzhou.

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Gregory So promoted Hong Kong's super-connector role in the Belt & Road Initiative at a forum in Fuzhou today.

Opening SmartHK 2017, Mr So said Hong Kong can connect the Mainland and global markets under the initiative.

On Hong Kong-Fujian ties, Mr So said Hong Kong is the largest source of foreign investment for the province, providing a gateway for its enterprises to seek global financing.

He added the Hong Kong-Fujian Co-operation Conference set up in 2015 has boosted mutual development in commerce and trade, finance, tourism, service industry, culture and education.

SmartHK 2017 is organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council and Hong Kong's Fujian Liaison Unit to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.