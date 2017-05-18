Gregory So to attend APEC meeting

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Gregory So will attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation Ministers Responsible for Trade Meeting in Hanoi on May 20 and 21.

Attendees will discuss the promotion of sustainable, innovative and inclusive growth, and the deepening of regional economic integration.

They will also discuss the strengthening of micro, small and medium enterprises' competitiveness and their innovation in the digital age, as well as the enhancement of food security and sustainable agriculture in response to climate change.

Under Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Godfrey Leung will be Acting Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development during Mr So's absence.