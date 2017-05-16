Press here to Skip to the main content
Font Size
Default Font Size Larger Font Size Largest Font Size RSS Subscription Change Colours Sitemap Mobile/Accessible Version 繁體 简体
Subscribe to e-newsletter
Search
Weather Traffic Conditions

Re-industrialisation group meets

May 16, 2017
Tech focus

Tech focus:  Financial Secretary Paul Chan (centre) chairs the Committee on Innovation, Technology & Re-industrialisation’s first meeting.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan chaired the first meeting of the Committee on Innovation, Technology & Re-industrialisation today.

 

The meeting discussed innovation and technology developments in Hong Kong as well as the committee's work focus and operation mode.

 

Mr Chan highlighted the Government’s commitment to creating a conducive environment for I&T development and re-industrialisation to upgrade and transform Hong Kong's economy.

 

"It was a very useful meeting as members, with their broad areas of expertise, had a fruitful discussion and gave constructive views on the committee's priority in developing recommendations for promoting I&T development and re-industrialisation in Hong Kong," he added.



Top
Technology Voucher Programme