Re-industrialisation group meets

Tech focus: Financial Secretary Paul Chan (centre) chairs the Committee on Innovation, Technology & Re-industrialisation’s first meeting.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan chaired the first meeting of the Committee on Innovation, Technology & Re-industrialisation today.

The meeting discussed innovation and technology developments in Hong Kong as well as the committee's work focus and operation mode.

Mr Chan highlighted the Government’s commitment to creating a conducive environment for I&T development and re-industrialisation to upgrade and transform Hong Kong's economy.

"It was a very useful meeting as members, with their broad areas of expertise, had a fruitful discussion and gave constructive views on the committee's priority in developing recommendations for promoting I&T development and re-industrialisation in Hong Kong," he added.