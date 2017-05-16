HK-Aus trade negotiation starts

Reinforced relationship: Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Gregory So (right) and Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism & Investment Steven Ciobo launch Free Trade Agreement discussions.

Reinforced relationship: Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Gregory So (right) and Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism & Investment Steven Ciobo launch Free Trade Agreement discussions.

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Gregory So has launched negotiations for a Hong Kong Free Trade Agreement with Australia.

He officiated at the launch today with Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism & Investment Steven Ciobo.

The agreement will boost economic development between the two sides and strengthen Hong Kong's role as an international trade, commerce and financial centre.

Mr So said: "Australia is a very important trading partner of Hong Kong. Hong Kong and Australia have respective strengths in different business areas, in which some are complementary to each other.

"We see tremendous room for us to further our co-operation and deepen our trade and economic liberalisation with a view to bringing our economies to new heights."

The pact will provide a new platform for enhancing capital flow, innovation and professional exchanges between the two places, as well as research and development collaboration.

It will cover tariff reduction, the lowering of non-tariff barriers, preferential rules of origin, customs facilitation procedures, better market access for trade in services, promotion and protection of investment, as well as legal and institutional arrangements.

Additional commitments in intellectual property rights as well as government procurement and competition might also be explored, Mr So added.

A public consultation document on the trade negotiation has been uploaded to the Trade & Industry Department website. The public can send views via email by May 27.