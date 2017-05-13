HK-ASEAN trade pact to be signed

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Gregory So said Hong Kong will sign a free trade pact with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations by the end of this year.

Speaking to the media after attending a radio programme today, Mr So said ASEAN is Hong Kong's second-largest trading partner.

"The Hong Kong – ASEAN Free Trade Agreement negotiation is progressing very well. We almost completed the negotiation on the major items. It is our plan that the agreement will be entered into by the end of this year.

"The other economies will also have to follow the domestic agenda and procedures, before we will be in a position to sign this together. There are 10 countries involved plus Hong Kong, so time must be allowed to finish complying with all these procedures," Mr So said.