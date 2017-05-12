Nicholas Yang visits Kwai Tsing

Tech talent: Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang watches a robot demonstration at the Institute of Vocational Education.

Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang visited Kwai Tsing today to inspect tech facilities and meet District Councillors.

He visited the Institute of Vocational Education to watch students practise using their robots in the Robocon Workshop, the teaching and competition venue for students entering the Robocon Hong Kong Contest.

He also toured the institute's Geotechnical & Geo-environmental Laboratory and the STEM Education Centre.

He then visited the South Kwai Chung Service Centre to chat with elderly people. The centre is one of the participating organisations of the eHealth Care Project, which monitors the health condition of seniors with the aid of technology.

Mr Yang noted healthy ageing is one of the key directions to address the needs of an ageing population.

He said he hopes the Innovation & Technology Fund for Better Living to be launched soon will inspire more people to adopt technology to improve the well-being of specific groups, such as the elderly, the disabled and those with special needs.

Mr Yang then met Kwai Tsing District Councillors to listen to their views on the wider application of innovation and technology.