Economy grows 4.3%

Hong Kong’s economy continued to pick up in the first quarter of this year, largely due to improvements in domestic and external demand.

The economy grew by 4.3% year-on-year in real terms, beating the 3.2% growth seen in the preceding quarter.

Hong Kong’s total goods exports increased 9.2%, the fastest growth since the first quarter of 2013.

Private consumption expenditure grew by 3.7% over a year earlier.

Underlying consumer price inflation eased to 1.4% from 2.1% in the previous quarter.

Delivering the First Quarter Economic Report today, Acting Government Economist Andrew Au said, as global demand strengthens and regional trading and manufacturing activities continued to expand, Hong Kong's total goods exports grew briskly in the first quarter.

Services exports saw 2.6% year-on-year growth, thanks to stronger trade and cargo flows as well as better global economic sentiment.

The residential property market reactivated in the first quarter, though trading volume was still down by 22% from the preceding quarter.

Residential property prices rose by 4% between December and March. Overall flat prices in March exceeded the 1997 peak by 85%.

The Government announced last month it will tighten the property stamp duty mechanism to stop buyers from evading tax by purchasing multiple new homes under a single contract.

The report said the global economy is likely to gradually improve further.

It said, while US interest rate normalisation, negotiations relating to the UK’s exit from the European Union and possible US and European policy changes have added some uncertainty, the Government will continue to pay close attention to local and external developments.

The economic growth forecast for 2017 remains at 2% to 3%.