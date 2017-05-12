Press here to Skip to the main content
Telemarketing options open: Gregory So

May 12, 2017

The Government keeps an open mind on suggestions to strengthen the regulation of telemarketing calls.

 

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Gregory So told reporters today the Government does not have a predetermined position on how to proceed with such regulations.

 

Yesterday it launched a public consultation on three telemarketing regulation options: strengthening self-regulation by the industry; widening the use of call-filtering apps in smartphones; and, establishing a do-not-call register.

 

Mr So said: "We think these are the viable options [but] we are open to other options."

 

He ruled out establishing a system that sets a specific telephone number identifying a cold call as the supply of telephone numbers in Hong Kong is limited.

 

People can still make telemarketing calls from other number prefixes, he added.



