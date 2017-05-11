Goods exports up 15%

The volume of Hong Kong’s total goods exports increased 15.1% year-on-year in March, the Census & Statistics Department announced today.

The volume of goods re-exports increased 15.1% compared to the same period last year, while that of domestic exports rose 13.1%.

Concurrently, the volume of goods imports increased 11.2%.

Goods exports prices increased 1.7%, while goods imports prices rose 1.8%.

Goods re-exports prices increased 1.7%, while domestic exports prices rose 4%.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the volume of total goods exports decreased 0.4% in the first quarter compared to the fourth quarter of 2016.

Within this total, the volume of goods re-exports decreased 0.4%, while that of domestic exports increased 1.9%.

The volume of goods imports increased 2.2%.