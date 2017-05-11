Views sought on telemarketing

The Government today launched a public consultation on proposals to strengthen the regulation of telemarketing calls.

The Commerce & Economic Development Bureau said there are diverse views on how to toughen the regulation of person-to-person telemarketing calls, with considerations such as personal data protection and the impact on practitioners.

The consultation paper outlines three options for public consideration: improving the industry's self-regulatory regime, promoting the use of call-filtering apps in smartphones, and establishing a statutory do-not-call register.

As it takes time to enact legislation, the bureau said the public can consider the options as short and long-term measures to step up the regulation of the sector.

The public are welcome to make other suggestions.

The paper also outlines the experiences of jurisdictions that have adopted similar measures.

Views can be submitted via email. The consultation deadline is July 31.

