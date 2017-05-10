Gov't rejects magazine claims

The Government has rebutted a Next Magazine article which alleges the Walt Disney Company agreed to relax development restrictions on areas near Hong Kong Disneyland to benefit a real estate company with projects on Peng Chau and in Discovery Bay.

In a statement today, the Government said the Deed of Restrict Covenant signed between the Government and the Walt Disney Company in 1999 to develop Hong Kong Disneyland imposed development restrictions on nearby areas.

However, the deed does not impose restrictions on Peng Chau, so any proposed development on the island is irrelevant to Hong Kong Disneyland and its expansion plan.

It added the Walt Disney Company's agreement to consider relaxing the development restrictions is not part of the Hong Kong Disneyland expansion plan.

The relaxations are not the requisite or prerequisite for the development plan of the proposed East Lantau Metropolis and Sunny Bay reclamation.

Any relaxation arrangements will cover only government land or areas yet to be reclaimed, and will not include private lots.

The Government said relaxed development restrictions under the deed will only enhance development and planning flexibility, and allow greater room for exploring the development potential of Lantau and its surroundings, including the vicinity of Hong Kong Disneyland.