Fintech reports released

The Financial Services Development Council today released two reports on fintech application and development in Hong Kong.

The Future of FinTech in Hong Kong Report examines the development of fintech in different jurisdictions and how Hong Kong's fintech sector compares with others.

It gives recommendations on how to further develop fintech in various areas including cybersecurity, payments and securities settlement, as well as digital identity and know-your-customer utility.

The Hong Kong - Building Trust Using Distributed Ledger Technology Report outlines the benefits and challenges brought about by distributed ledger technology, and proposes how the technology including blockchain can be developed in Hong Kong.

