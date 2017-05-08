FS meets Japanese officials in Tokyo

Bilateral links: Financial Secretary Paul Chan (front row, centre) attends a luncheon with Japanese parliamentarians.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan met Japanese officials in Tokyo today to strengthen bilateral ties.

He first met Japan-Hong Kong Business Co-operation Committee Chairman and Japan Business Federation Vice-Chairman Katsunori Nagayasu.

Mr Chan thanked the committee for its efforts in promoting economic and trade exchanges between the two places.

He encouraged Japanese businesses to make good use of Hong Kong's super-connector status to enter the markets of China and Southeast Asia.

Mr Chan then attended a luncheon with the Japan-Hong Kong Parliamentarian League's members and its Chairman Masahiko Komura.

In the evening, after paying a courtesy call on Chinese Ambassador to Japan Cheng Yonghua, Mr Chan met Hong Kong people working or studying in Tokyo to update them on Hong Kong's latest opportunities.

Mr Chan arrived in Tokyo yesterday after attending the 50th Annual Meeting of the Asian Development Bank in Yokohama.

Tomorrow, he will call on State Minister for Foreign Affairs Nobuo Kishi, and visit Japanese technology companies.