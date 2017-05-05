Paul Chan meets ADB president in Japan

Investment insights: Financial Secretary Paul Chan (right) meets Asian Development Bank President Takehiko Nakao in Yokohama.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan today met Asian Development Bank President Takehiko Nakao at the bank's 50th annual meeting in Yokohama.

Mr Nakao highlighted the importance of infrastructure investment in sustaining the fast development of Asia.

In its latest study, the bank estimated an annual investment of US$1.7 trillion is needed to develop Asia until 2030 to maintain growth momentum, reduce poverty and address climate change.

Mr Chan said the Infrastructure Financing Facilitation Office of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority is working with investors, banks and the financial services sector to provide an information exchange platform to facilitate infrastructure investments.

Mr Chan also met Mathew Fox, Hong Kong's representative on the bank's board, and Cheng Zhijun who represents China, as well as Vice Minister of Finance of the People's Republic of China Shi Yaobin.

Hong Kong has been a member of the bank since the 1960s.