Disneyland expansion benefits HK

May 02, 2017

Hong Kong Disneyland's expansion will bring economic benefits worth up to $41.6 billion.

 

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Gregory So made the statement to the media today after the Legislative Council approved the funding application for the park’s expansion.

 

Mr So said the move is a very important tourism infrastructure project which will bring 3,500 construction jobs and up to 8,000 new job vacancies.

 

He said the revamped Disneyland will attract more tourists to Hong Kong, especially overnight visitors with higher purchasing power.

 

The Government reached the best possible deal with the Walt Disney Company.

 

"We have gone through a lot of analysis. We have also pushed very hard in the negotiation. We believe this package is really the best package that we can achieve," Mr So said.



