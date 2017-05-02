Press here to Skip to the main content
Font Size
Default Font Size Larger Font Size Largest Font Size RSS Subscription Change Colours Sitemap Mobile/Accessible Version 繁體 简体
Subscribe to e-newsletter
Search
Weather Traffic Conditions

Paul Chan to visit Japan

May 02, 2017

Financial Secretary Paul Chan will attend the 50th Annual Meeting of the Asian Development Bank in Yokohama on May 5 and 6.

 

He will meet the bank’s executives and financial officials attending meeting before proceeding to Tokyo to meet parliament members, business sector representatives and Hong Kong people working and studying in the Japanese capital.

 

Mr Chan will return to Hong Kong on May 9.

 

During Mr Chan's absence, Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury Prof KC Chan will be acting Financial Secretary.



Top
e-Cheque