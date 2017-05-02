Paul Chan to visit Japan

Financial Secretary Paul Chan will attend the 50th Annual Meeting of the Asian Development Bank in Yokohama on May 5 and 6.

He will meet the bank’s executives and financial officials attending meeting before proceeding to Tokyo to meet parliament members, business sector representatives and Hong Kong people working and studying in the Japanese capital.

Mr Chan will return to Hong Kong on May 9.

During Mr Chan's absence, Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury Prof KC Chan will be acting Financial Secretary.