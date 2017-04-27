Views invited on trade pact

The Government is inviting interested parties to send in their views on areas to be covered in a Free Trade Agreement with Australia.

Hong Kong will soon start Free Trade Agreement negotiation with the country.

Hong Kong’s bilateral services trade with Australia amounted to $41 billion in 2015, and bilateral goods trade amounted to $52 billion in 2016.

The key elements to be covered by the agreement include: elimination or reduction of tariffs; reduction of non-tariff barriers; preferential rules of origin; customs facilitation procedures; better market access for trade in services; promotion and protection of investment; and, legal and institutional arrangements.

A consultation document has been uploaded to the Trade & Industry Department website. Views can be submitted by email by May 27.