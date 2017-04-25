Cable TV licence deadline extended

The Government has approved Cable TV's request to extend its licence renewal deadline to May 31.

The Commerce & Economic Development Bureau said the request was made as Cable TV's holding company, i-CABLE Communications, will convene a shareholders meeting at the end of May to seek minority shareholders' approval of equity injection.

The bureau added the equity injection proposal has a critical bearing on whether Cable TV will continue operation after its current licence expires.

The bureau has reminded Cable TV and i-CABLE to put contingency plans and exit arrangements in place to safeguard the interests of subscribers and employees in case the equity injection proposal is voted down and Cable TV has to terminate its pay TV service on very short notice.