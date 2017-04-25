Pay TV licence termination approved

The Chief Executive in Council has approved the termination of the domestic pay TV licence of TVB Network Vision.

The licence will end on May 31.

The Communications Authority said apart from the licence fee to be paid for the 2017-18 licence year, there are no outstanding obligations and liabilities accrued under the licence.

The company has put in place satisfactory exit and migration arrangements for subscribers after the licence's termination, the authority added.

Renewed in 2012, the licence was originally valid until 2025.