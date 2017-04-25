Total exports value up 16.9%

The value of Hong Kong's total goods exports rose 16.9% year-on-year in March, while that of goods imports increased 13%, the Census & Statistics Department announced today.

The value of goods exports totalled $321.9 billion. Within this total, the value of re-exports increased 16.9% to $317.7 billion, while the value of domestic exports went up 16.8% to $4.2 billion.

The value of goods imports increased 13% to $364.2 billion.

A visible trade deficit of $42.3 billion, equivalent to 11.6% of the value of goods imports, was recorded in March.

Comparing the first quarter of 2017 with the previous quarter on a seasonally adjusted basis, the value of total goods exports increased 1.1%. Within this total, the value of re-exports rose 1.1%, while that of domestic exports went up 3.8%. The value of goods imports increased 3.4%.

The department said merchandise exports sustained strong growth in March amid an improving global economy.

However Hong Kong’s export outlook is still subject to uncertainties such as the US interest rate normalisation, Brexit and other political developments in Europe.