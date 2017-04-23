Bay area plan to be submitted: FS

Financial Secretary Paul Chan says the Government will make suggestions to the National Development & Reform Commission on Hong Kong’s role in the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area around May.

Speaking to reporters after attending a radio programme today, Mr Chan said the proposal will be based on Hong Kong’s role in the National 13th Five-Year Plan.

The plan supports Hong Kong in strengthening its role as a centre for international finance, maritime business and trade, as well as its development as the largest offshore renminbi and wealth management centre, he added.

Mr Chan said Hong Kong can play a unique role in the bay area’s development due to its international systems, rule of law and free flow of information.