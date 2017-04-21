Press here to Skip to the main content
Cable TV extension considered

April 21, 2017

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Gregory So says the Government will consider all factors in deciding whether to allow Cable TV to extend its licence renewal deadline.

 

Speaking to reporters today, Mr So said the deadline had already been extended for six weeks to April 26, however, the broadcaster has requested a further extension.

 

Mr So said the Government will consider public access to quality television programmes and also the employment of the broadcaster's 2,000 employees.

 

"We have to handle this according to established procedures and the law," he added.



